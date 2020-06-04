Leading with empathy, humility and dialogue

In uncertain times, leaders require deeper conversations and empathetic listening — three times more than speech-making. According to Persian poet, Rumi, fear is the non-acceptance of uncertain­ty and fear is the gateway to adventure.

Uncertainty demands that leaders de­volve power and they unleash mecha­ni­sms for consultation and empowerment. Enquire about the secret sauce of Ra­je­ndra Bhatt (DM, Bhilwara) or K K Shailaja (Kerala Health Minister), two understated heroes of the Covid-19 crisis. The 1918 pandemic is erroneously termed “Spanish ...