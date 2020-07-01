Learning from the Army's ways

Policies and procedures relating to the economy get a lot of attention, even if they are often bypassed. An aspect that is either taken for granted or simply ignored is social harmony and cohesion. The truth is, good policies need coherent implementation based on social consensus and luck for results.

Yet, when it comes to social organisation, we are admittedly slack. By contrast, our armed forces manage the same disorderly inclinations very effectively. While everyone admires their valour, they would be better served by emulating the armed forces’ proven ways for organising and ...