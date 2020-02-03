FM's Budget 2020 speech: Employment outlook remains bleak for FY21

It is often feared that the Government of India lives in denial of the unemployment problem in India. The finance minister's budget speech in Parliament last Saturday provided some clue on the matter through some unambiguous statements. In para 40 of the speech she states "We recognise the knowledge, skills and risk-taking capabilities of our youth.

He is no longer the job seeker. He is creator of jobs." If the youth is no longer a seeker of jobs, then implicitly, there is no unemployment problem among the youth. This betrays the denial mode that the government is feared ...