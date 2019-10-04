Lessons from a slum clean-up

Six months ago, Govardhanpurwa, a slum in Kanpur city, was a festering dump. Flies and other vectors abounded. Waterborne diseases were rampant.

The story of how all this changed affirms something I’ve suspected for a while: Developing community ties has far-reaching and often unexpected social gains. This is especially true in urban slums, which aren’t as well-knit as villages that are still bound in a web of traditional relationships. Slum dwellers will often tell you that they’re too busy fighting for everyday survival to develop neighbourly ties. Govardhanpurwa was no ...