Lessons from Maiden: Gambia deaths raise several questions

The Centre’s decision to set up a four-member committee to investigate allegations against Maiden Pharmaceuticals raises key questions about the regulatory systems that govern India’s pharmaceutical industry. An immediate probe following the death of 66 children in The after being allegedly administered paediatric cough syrups manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals suggested that the company had been using contaminated raw material. Further investigation revealed that the company had not been following the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) prescribed under the Drugs and Cosmetic Rules. As a result of these discoveries, which have caused an international scandal with the World Health Organization (WHO) getting into the act, the full might of the powers of the Centre and state government has been brought to bear on Maiden Pharmaceuticals. All manufacturing has been halted and a show-cause notice has been issued to the company to explain multiple discrepancies linked to manufacturing and product permissions that were found by the Haryana drug authority and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).