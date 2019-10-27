Let's dwell on brighter notes

Deepavali or Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time when we forget our anxieties and problems and look at the positives to enjoy the day, sharing our happiness with others. So, let us look at the encouraging developments in recent days. The cuts in income tax rates for corporate entities have shored up the bottom line of many companies.

And, brightened the prospects for increased investment in the coming years. That has buoyed sentiment in the equity markets. Consequently, many investors feel richer and will hopefully spend more, contributing to revival in demand for goods and ...