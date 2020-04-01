JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Leter to BS: class divide has become starker amid the nationwide lockdown

Leter to BS: Media should refrain from targetting one sect for negligence
Business Standard

Leter to BS: It is necessary to know when and why people gathered in Markaz

On March 22, without prior notice, the countrywide lockdown was imposed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked everybody not to cross the lakshmanrekha of their homes

Business Standard 

People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin in New Delhi on Tuesday Photo: Dalip Kumar
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin in New Delhi on Tuesday Photo: Dalip Kumar

This refers to “Maulana who led Nizamuddin gathering booked for violating govt orders” (March 31). Over the last two days, there has been much shouting in the media regarding the gathering at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin. As per reports, some positive cases of Covid-19 have been found there, which led to the whole debate on the gathering of foreigners in Markaz. Before passing any judgement on the event in Markaz, it is necessary to know when and why people gathered there and why they did not evacuate the place after the complete lockdown was announced. The truth is that Markzar is a place where people from around the globe come and stay. On March 22, without prior notice, the countrywide lockdown was imposed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked everybody not to cross the lakshmanrekha of their homes. The Markaz authority also followed it, besides informing the nearest police station, which neglected the alert. If Markaz is responsible for this crisis, why the police are not?

Asim Suhail Mumbai.


Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Wed, April 01 2020. 23:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU