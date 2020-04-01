Leter to BS: It is necessary to know when and why people gathered in Markaz

This refers to “Maulana who led gathering booked for violating govt orders” (March 31). Over the last two days, there has been much shouting in the media regarding the gathering at the Markaz building in As per reports, some positive cases of Covid-19 have been found there, which led to the whole debate on the gathering of foreigners in Markaz. Before passing any judgement on the event in Markaz, it is necessary to know when and why people gathered there and why they did not evacuate the place after the complete was announced. The truth is that Markzar is a place where people from around the globe come and stay. On March 22, without prior notice, the countrywide was imposed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked everybody not to cross the lakshmanrekha of their homes. The Markaz authority also followed it, besides informing the nearest police station, which neglected the alert. If Markaz is responsible for this crisis, why the police are not?

Asim Suhail Mumbai.



