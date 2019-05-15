Letter to BS: Aadhaar-linked voting to improve voter turnout in elections

-
ALSO READ
2019 general Election: Muslim cleric wants poll dates shifted for Ramzan
Elections highlights: BJP-TMC blame game, Priyanka's Varanasi rally, & more
Assembly elections 2018: Can 'Modi magic' be saved?
Elections 2019: In Assam, Prafulla Mahanta finds himself at the crossroads
Elections 2019: Congress hits back at BJP, says terror has no religion
-
In my view, we should link voting with Aadhaar where all eligible voters can cast their vote online on some portal after authenticating their biometrics with Aadhaar database with the government of India. I know that in the current atmosphere of Aadhaar-bashing, many people are going to frown at this idea but still I see the merit in proposing this for open debate to improve voter turnout in all elections in India.
Apart from being cost effective and easy, this will bring many other tangible benefits to the entire electoral process. There will be huge savings for the entire economy as no EVMs will be required, no polling booths to be established, no security personnel to be deployed, and no government employee to be sent for election duty. Pankaj Bhatiya Navi Mumbai
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU