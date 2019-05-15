Letter to BS: Aadhaar-linked voting to improve voter turnout in elections

In my view, we should link voting with where all eligible voters can cast their vote online on some portal after authenticating their biometrics with database with the government of India. I know that in the current atmosphere of Aadhaar-bashing, many people are going to frown at this idea but still I see the merit in proposing this for open debate to improve voter turnout in all in India.

Apart from being cost effective and easy, this will bring many other tangible benefits to the entire electoral process. There will be huge savings for the entire economy as no EVMs will be required, no polling booths to be established, no security personnel to be deployed, and no government employee to be sent for duty. Pankaj Bhatiya Navi Mumbai