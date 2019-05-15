JUST IN
Letter to BS: In today's polarised politics, EC will always be in demand

Postal department liable for PPF mistake
Letter to BS: Aadhaar-linked voting to improve voter turnout in elections

Apart from being cost effective and easy, this will bring many other tangible benefits to the entire electoral process

In my view, we should link voting with Aadhaar where all eligible voters can cast their vote online on some portal after authenticating their biometrics with Aadhaar database with the government of India. I know that in the current atmosphere of Aadhaar-bashing, many people are going to frown at this idea but still I see the merit in proposing this for open debate to improve voter turnout in all elections in India.

Apart from being cost effective and easy, this will bring many other tangible benefits to the entire electoral process. There will be huge savings for the entire economy as no EVMs will be required, no polling booths to be established, no security personnel to be deployed, and no government employee to be sent for election duty. Pankaj Bhatiya Navi Mumbai

