Letter to BS: After US, other countries my also suspend immigration

US President has issued an official order banning to the US for 60 days. This means that people from other countries will not be able to go to America for jobs or employment during this period. He also said that he will review the decision after 60 days. America has been badly affected by the infection. Nearly 20 million people have become unemployed there with the number of infected and dead increasing continuously. This number is expected to increase further in the coming months. Trump believes this step will help the unemployed in the country to get work. Every year in the US, one million immigrants are allowed to work. In the year 2017, 126,000 Indians also went to work there. As many as 70 per cent of this category are Indians who are either selected in American universities or units of American companies in India.

It is feared that other countries can also take such initiatives to save their businesses. Till now, various countries have been trying to resolve their business grievances through agreements and negotiations. But due to the spread of and measures to prevent it, most countries around the world have been forced stop foreign travel and face to face meetings. In this situation, conservatism is bound to rise. Every country will face the challenge of maintaining a balance between protecting itself and welcoming others. India should start preparing for such eventuality now.

