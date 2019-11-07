Letter to BS: Agri, industry must work in tandem to avert decay in economy

Apropos your editorial “The Tamil Nadu way” (November 7); a fast developing economy like India needs to integrate all its economic resources, which calls for efficient management of the same. However, India lacks effective utilisation of its manpower resources. The population of the country can be converted into an asset rather than being a liability. It should not be treated as a burden but as an economic tool. Focussing on local markets is thus the ideal solution. Trying to reach out to distant markets leads to higher cost of infrastructure. Industry and agriculture must work in tandem to prevent crippling of other segments of the economy. Large industries should not encroach into agricultural land as it will undermine its capability to source raw material locally, leading to increase in costs and eventually retrenchment of labour.

C Gopinath Nair, Kochi

