JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

BSP might throw a spanner in Cong's plans to keep its flock together

Letter to BS: Online classes offer a unique opportunity for parents
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Allocate 1% of the agriculture GDP to research, education

The agriculture sector and the farmers have shown to be a true friend in the present massive crisis caused by Covid-19

Topics
Coronavirus | agri schemes

Business Standard 

farmers, agriculture, produce, products, grains, apmc, market, msp, godown, cold storage, farming, farmers

This refers to “Atmanirbharta’s white knight” by Shreekant Sambrani and “Some lessons from the corona crisis” by Surinder Sud (both July 14). The pieces show that the agriculture sector needs glorious recognition. There is a saying,” A friend in need is a friend indeed”. The agriculture sector and the farmers have shown to be a true friend in the present massive crisis caused by Covid-19. It is high time that the government allocated at least 1 per cent of the agriculture GDP to agriculture research, education, and extension. Presently, the government allocates less than 0.5 per cent of the agriculture GDP and is not helping farmers to rapidly modernise farming and reduce the drudgery that is faced by them and their fellow farm labourers. In contrast, the countries that have been successful in agriculture, like the United States, does allocate at least 1 per cent of agriculture GDP to agriculture research, even though agriculture provides employment to less than 10 per cent of its labour force, compared to at least 40 per cent in India.

Chandrashekhar G. Ranade Washington DC


Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 23:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU