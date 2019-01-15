Letter to BS: Alok Verma should have been allowed to complete his term

JUST IN
Letter to BS: BJP needs more than Hindutva card to woo, win back voters
The edit “Not cricket” (January 14) ignores the following facts in concluding that the government alone was responsible for the sudden transfer of former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Alok Verma. One, the root cause of the action was a feud between Verma and Rakesh Asthana, a special director in CBI. Both made grave accusations against each other. The government sent Verma on leave on the recommendations of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). Two, the final order to transfer him was taken by the selection panel, of which Supreme Court Justice A K Sikri was a member nominated by the Chief Justice of India. It was Justice Sikri’s opinion which tilted the case against Verma.

Y G Chouksey Pune
