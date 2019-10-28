Letter to BS: Baghdadi's killing big blow to world's deadliest terror group

The killing of Islamic State(IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (pictured) by US forces in Syria, that was announced by US President Donald Trump on Sunday, has dealt a big blow to one of world’s deadliest terror groups. But it would be premature to conclude that the death of the IS leader had signalled its end. While the persistent military onslaught by the US and its allies and also others had annihilated IS in Syria and Iraq where its writ ran large once, it had spread its wings through franchisees, affiliates and sympathisers in several parts of the globe with its decentralised power structure.

Recent attacks in Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Libya by the IS and its sympathisers reminds the world of their capabilities to unleash mayhem on the ground. Given the fact that IS has repeatedly reconstituted itself after several of its leaders were killed in the past and the more diffused model it has adopted over the years, one could not help but conclude that international community cannot lower its guard and fight the menace of IS until it is fully eliminated from the ground.

M Jeyaram, Madurai

