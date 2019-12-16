Letter to BS: BJP, Congress resorting to blame game over CAA protests

After protests in border states such as Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and West Bengal over the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), the issue has led to demonstrations by the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi and by those studying in the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh.

Hundreds of students were involved in pitched battles with the police in these two places as the protest took a violent turn leading to vandalisation of public and private property. It is incomprehensible that the two major political parties -- the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress -- have resorted to a blame game instead of trying to quell the violence. With the nation on the edge, the law enforcers have their task cut out in reining in the protesters.

