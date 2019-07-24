Letter to BS: Boris Johnson may succeed in dragging down Britain's stature

This refers “Boris and Brexit” (July 24). The era of is here. Brexit just started as a political teaser or a trial balloon. No one expected it to turn menacingly real and burst on a disillusioned populace. Soon enough, the UK not only tied itself into knots over Brexit but thrust many nations as well into chaos.

The anointment of Johnson as the UK’s new flag bearer after three confused but educative years under Theresa May is ominous. Johnson, much like Trump, comes with a colourful personal history, wearing up his sleeve solutions to everything and sports a free tongue. Both revel in riding the opportunistic vehicle of hollow nationalism. While Trump has managed to traverse thus far armed with the might of his dollar and an ardent fan club, Johnson may well succeed in dragging down both the pound and Britain’s stature in global politics, trade and finance.

R Narayanan, Navi Mumbai



