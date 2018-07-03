Letter to BS: Bridge near Andheri collapses due to heavy rainfall

-
This is regarding the sudden collapse of a bridge between East and West Andheri railway station in Mumbai. Last year, we had a footbridge collapse at Lower Parel railway station, resulting in the loss of many lives. It is clear that many bridges at Mumbai’s railway stations are old and dilapidated.
We need an immediate structural audit and safety review of all the footbridges, pedestrian bridges and flyovers across all the railway stations in Mumbai. We cannot afford any more accidents. Human lives are precious. What is the use of planning grand bullet trains, if we cannot even manage our pedestrian bridges at railway stations safely?
Rajendra Aneja Mumbai
