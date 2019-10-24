Letter to BS: BSNL, MTNL merger will prove to be important in the long-term

This refers to “BSNL, to merge, get Rs 70k cr push” (October 24). The new policy direction of the government should not come as a surprise. Considering the government has gone in for an amalgamated public telecom, it must be taken as an acid test for the acumen of the government and its bureaucracy. This might set a new tone and direction in the emancipated governance of public sector undertakings in future.

The entire exercise for installing a model commercial entity, with many differing components of finance, HR, marketing would need a lead minister and a capable team to shape a competitive and progressive company. This team should not only be able to win back the lost clientele but also leverage changing technology to attract new adherents. There has to be an independent and professional board at the helm with technology and marketing as its main remit.

R Narayanan Mumbai





