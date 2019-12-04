Letter to BS: Business leaders to strengthen the idea of ethics in business

-
-
The concern expressed by Rahul Bajaj is fully appreciated. At the same time, I would also ask business leaders to strengthen the idea of ethics in business. Every second day we face one scam or the other — involving banks, builders and so on. Today people do not know where to invest their hard-earned money. Like the industry is asking for “ease of doing business”, we the common people, request that we should be able to “sleep peacefully”. The same business leaders who criticise the government should join hands with it to secure our financial sector/systems. It is not the government’s responsibility alone.
TVS Vasan Mumbai
