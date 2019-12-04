JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Divesting it right
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Business leaders to strengthen the idea of ethics in business

The same business leaders who criticise the government should join hands with it to secure our financial sector/systems

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Rahul bajaj

The concern expressed by Rahul Bajaj is fully appreciated. At the same time, I would also ask business leaders to strengthen the idea of ethics in business. Every second day we face one scam or the other — involving banks, builders and so on. Today people do not know where to invest their hard-earned money. Like the industry is asking for “ease of doing business”, we the common people, request that we should be able to “sleep peacefully”. The same business leaders who criticise the government should join hands with it to secure our financial sector/systems. It is not the government’s responsibility alone.

TVS Vasan Mumbai

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 ·

E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Wed, December 04 2019. 22:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU