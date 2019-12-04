Letter to BS: Business leaders to strengthen the idea of ethics in business

The concern expressed by is fully appreciated. At the same time, I would also ask business leaders to strengthen the idea of ethics in business. Every second day we face one scam or the other — involving banks, builders and so on. Today people do not know where to invest their hard-earned money. Like the industry is asking for “ease of doing business”, we the common people, request that we should be able to “sleep peacefully”. The same business leaders who criticise the government should join hands with it to secure our financial sector/systems. It is not the government’s responsibility alone.

TVS Vasan Mumbai

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 ·

E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number