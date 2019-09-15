Letter to BS: Can city's high pollution level identify person at the wheel?

This refers to “Odd-even set to return in Delhi to tackle pollution between November 4-15” (September 14). It was interesting to learn that the is making a comeback. Aimed at combating high air pollution, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also proposed a “seven-point action plan” to deal with its menace in the capital.

It is significant to observe that the government’s previous two experiments (in January and April 2016) had yielded mixed results, as per data analysis conducted by various government and private agencies. Incidentally, another (November 13-17, 2017) had to be abandoned as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned some of the then proposed “exemptions”.

Sadly, the CM wishes to continue with his earlier wishlist. Does it really make any difference if a private car is driven either by a lady or a gentleman? Can the city's high pollution level identify the person at the wheel? Will the two-wheelers not add more fuel to the fire? Why serve half-baked food?

One genuinely wishes that the CM lends an ear to the NGT's well-meaning observations and the exemptions are mandatorily kept to the bare minimum.

, New Delhi

