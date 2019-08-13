Letter to BS: Challenges for Centre in J&K might come internally

With reference to “BJP accuses Chidambaram of making ‘provocative’ remarks on Kashmir” (August 13), there can't be two opinions about the fact that the former home and finance minister P Chidambaram’s (pictured) alleged remarks stating that the BJP wouldn’t have abrogated Article 370 had Jammu and Kashmir been a Hindu-dominated state doesn't behove a senior politician of his stature. No wonder that his mindless statement has invited the ire of the senior leaders of BJP as well as its ministers who have termed his comments irresponsible and provocative. Ironically, the top leaderships of both the CPI and the CPI (M) have also jumped into the fray by questioning the rationale behind the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370, thereby taking away the special status of J&K in one fell swoop.

It goes without saying that despite the government's determination to persist with its astute game plan to convert the terror stricken state into two separate Union Territories, the journey ahead may not be very smooth. One can safely say some of the challenges might come from "internal" factors rather than "external" ones. What an irony!

Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

