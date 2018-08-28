Letter to BS: China is investing huge sums of money in South Asia, Africa

This refers to “China eyes to rebuild north Lanka to boost influence near India” (August 25). It is no secret that China is strategically investing huge sums of money in South Asia and Africa to expand its infuence. The move is also aimed at restricting India from taking a leadership role globally in the years to come, even though the West has started to see India as a major power considering its military, nuclear and space capabilities. It is also a fact that the Chinese economy is five times as big as that of India.

As such, India would find it extremely difficult to invest on a scale as China is currently doing. However, as a policy matter, India should be investing hugely in Saarc countries (excluding Pakistan) and Myanmar to stem any kind of Chinese influence to our immediate neighbourhood. Indian businesses may be given some concession for investment in these countries, if required.

This would greatly enhance India's status as a dominant regional power as well as propel economic growth in the medium term.

Jabalpur

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number