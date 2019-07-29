Letter to BS: CMs' panel for major reforms to transform agriculture sector

This refers to “Reforming agriculture” (July 29). There is a strong need to reform agriculture for the development and well-being of over 60 per cent of the population. But taking agriculture out of the State List will leave little incentive for the state government to invest and innovate in agriculture. Also, agriculture being dependent on geographical factors is very different from the education sector. Following a one-policy-fits-all approach cannot succeed given the geographical diversity of India. For example, in some areas, small farmlands can be more effective than the large ones.

Also, rather than simply being pushed by the idea of doubling farm income, the focus should be on doing the things in a sustainable way and for this, every state government is required to act independently by assessing what is the need in its respective geography. All this should not compromise the greater good of the country. So, rather than linking central grants to the steps taken by the state governments in line with a single reform structure, emphasis should be laid on giving time and grants to the state governments on the basis of an individual state's plan.

Vishwajeet Chaudhary, Ahmedabad

