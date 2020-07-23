Letter to BS: Defence infrastructure needs to be improved in border areas

This refers to the editorial ‘Ground realities’ (July 22). If the Chinese army has intruded up to 8 km as mentioned, it is shocking and gives scope for retrospective analysis of our lapses, if any, to avoid recurrence of such incidents. The government may not fully reveal the details for strategic reasons, but the border issue is going to be a problem for a long time. Even if China withdraws fully till the line of actual control, it needs to be seen as to how long it will last.

Hence the infrastructure needs to be improved in the border areas on a regular basis. The government may rope in the services of retired officials of defence and investigating agencies to tide over immediate manpower requirements.

Apart from the troubles in the northeastern and northwestern borders, another problem seems to be emerging down south. As per reports, a huge quantity of gold has been smuggled into Kerala for

terror funding and if it is true, security in the southern coast needs to be improved. All these need more allocation of funds for defence and we as citizens should be prepared for that.

M Raghuraman Mumbai

