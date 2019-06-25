Letter to BS: Deputy Governor Viral Acharya's resignation is not surprising

-
ALSO READ
RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya quits six months before his term ends
Deputy Governor Viral Acharya resigns: The plain-speaking outsider at RBI
Viral Acharya quits RBI: Implication for monetary policy, reforms, markets
Urjit Patel: Was he one of the weakest or finest RBI governors ever?
Rewind 2018: Urjit Patel's resignation is a beginning of a new story
-
The resignation of Deputy Governor Viral Acharya is not surprising. What, in fact, is surprising is it did not come months ago, with the exit of former governor Urjit Patel. Whether he was a dove or hawk will be debated by interested parties including the media, but Acharya would no doubt hold that he has been neither but a wise bird that chose what is good for the economy and the country.
C V Subbaraman, Mysuru
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU