Letter to BS: Deputy Governor Viral Acharya's resignation is not surprising

What, in fact, is surprising is it did not come months ago, with the exit of former governor Urjit Patel

The resignation of Deputy Governor Viral Acharya is not surprising. What, in fact, is surprising is it did not come months ago, with the exit of former governor Urjit Patel. Whether he was a dove or hawk will be debated by interested parties including the media, but Acharya would no doubt hold that he has been neither but a wise bird that chose what is good for the economy and the country.

C V Subbaraman, Mysuru

First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 20:58 IST

