Letter to BS: Donald Trump may become third US president to be impeached

That United States President Donald Trump now faces the prospect of an impeachment inquiry for his alleged action of seeking his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate the business dealings of former vice-president Joe Biden’s son Hunter in a bid to influence upcoming 2020 US presidential polls is hardly surprising. Ever since he donned the mantle of the US President, he has had no qualms in expressing his blatant disregard for principles, values and ethos defining American democracy. With a significant chunk of members of the House of Representatives and the Senate expressing their support for an impeachment inquiry, Trump may go down in the history of the US as the third president after Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton to be impeached by the US Congress.

M Jeyaram, Tamil Nadu

