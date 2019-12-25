JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Does IBC work for financial firms?
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Economists and analysts more often than not play safe

While the don'ts prescription looks laudable, in the dos list, the authors seem to be extra cautious and relied only on conventional first-aid remedies

Business Standard 

Quick fixes won't solve growth problem
Representative Image

This refers to “Addressing the great slowdown” (December 24). While the don'ts prescription looks laudable, in the dos list, the authors seem to be extra cautious and relied only on conventional first-aid remedies like putting bad loans in isolation wards (two 'bad' banks are suggested) and providing incentives to participants. The reluctance of economists and media analysts to even consider options like levying agriculture income tax, exploiting the possibility of mainstreaming the idle unaccounted for domestic gold stock (estimated at 24,000 tonnes or upwards) and forcing the rich who have lakhs of crores stashed in foreign banks to come clean by paying taxes and legitimising their assets abroad is intriguing.

M G Warrier Mumbai

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Wed, December 25 2019. 20:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU