Letter to BS: Economy hasn't seen much investment for quite some time

This refers to your front page reports “SoftBank eyes stake in Airtel” and “Anil Agarwal submits EoI” for Jet Airways (both August 12). These reports indicate a growing interest in making investments in Indian businesses. Notwithstanding clearly different reasons in the two cases, it is heartening to see a sort of revival of interest on the investment front, which is bound to give a big push to growth. Indian economy hasn’t seen much investment for quite some time.

Admittedly, both Airtel and Jet Airways are services sector entities and our greater need is for investment in manufacturing, still such large service enterprises inevitably generate demand for manufacturers of equipment required by them and the positive sentiment about investment in India would go a long way in influencing more people to seriously look at India.

Here’s hoping for a decent growth revival in the country.

Krishan Kalra, Gurugram

