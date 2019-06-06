Letter to BS: Encourage women to accelerate growth of digital transactions

-
ALSO READ
Number of ATMs dips, PoS centres see rise in digital payments push
Paper use, acceptance infrastructure need attention, says RBI report
Payments industry recommends KYC bureau to Nilekani-led RBI committee
RBI's steps to directly benefit customers and make digital payments safer
RBI sets up panel under Nandan Nilekani to boost digital payments
-
Apropos the news item "Swiping right on digital payments" (June 6), the high level committee on deepening digital payments has listed timely and well-crafted measures to accelerate the growth of digital transactions. Inculcating trust and awareness in the village folk will do wonders. Having said that, it is imperative to note that women in villages find it difficult to move out as they are tied up with household chores. The distance of an ATM from their dwellings also may stand in the way. Therefore, to rope in women, it is important they learn withdrawal, deposit and sending remittance on a mobile device. The neighbourhood kirana shop's micro ATM is a good bet, but we will have to ensure the secrecy of their accounts/transactions. It will prompt them to use it and learn how to operate it.
N K Bakshi, Vadodara
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU