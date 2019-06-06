JUST IN
Letter to BS: Encourage women to accelerate growth of digital transactions
Apropos the news item "Swiping right on digital payments" (June 6), the high level committee on deepening digital payments has listed timely and well-crafted measures to accelerate the growth of digital transactions. Inculcating trust and awareness in the village folk will do wonders. Having said that, it is imperative to note that women in villages find it difficult to move out as they are tied up with household chores. The distance of an ATM from their dwellings also may stand in the way. Therefore, to rope in women, it is important they learn withdrawal, deposit and sending remittance on a mobile device. The neighbourhood kirana shop's micro ATM is a good bet, but we will have to ensure the secrecy of their accounts/transactions. It will prompt them to use it and learn how to operate it.

N K Bakshi, Vadodara

