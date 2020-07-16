Letter to BS: Extending reservation to physically disabled a welcome step

I welcome the Supreme Court’s order that persons suffering from disabilities will be entitled to the same benefits of relaxation in public education and employment as are Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) candidates. It is a significant step, because physically challenged people get relaxations on age limits but none in marks and attempts in competitive exams like civil services. They are often not able to get the benefit of reservation in education and employment because they might not be able to meet the general standards. Persons with disabilities face multiple barriers, not just social attitudes but barriers in infrastructure, information, communication, administration and the judicial system. It is the duty of the government to enable a level-playing field where persons with disabilities can participate on an equal basis with others.

Extending relaxations as given to SC/STs in the matter of education and employment will have wide ranging implications. This will see more people being able to get into careers of their choice. I highly appreciate the judges for such a great and bold decision.

Ravi Teja Kathuripalli, Hyderabad



