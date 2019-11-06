Letter to BS: Farmers can make wooden boards out of rice stubble

-
ALSO READ
Delhi air pollution: Plans to curb stubble burning remain a non-starter
Best of BS Opinion: A lesson from Pak, decoding the air emergency, and more
Delhi air pollution: US tech to convert rice stubble into biofuel, not smog
Delhi sees haze-filled Friday morning, air quality in 'severe' zone at 425
Delhi chokes as pollution levels remain 'severe' for second straight day
-
I am surprised that no one has put forward the idea of converting rice stubbles into heat-compacted wooden boards that can be used as walls by the poor in constructing their own houses. It is a widely used technology in the West. You can improve the urban physical environment and also improve shelter for the poor. I am sure many would like to finance such a project of conversion for the sake of common good. I wonder if anyone has considered the idea. I also saw a similar proposal from the US to study the possibility in Bhatinda.
Salem Sethuraman, Maryland
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002, Fax: (011) 23720201
E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU