Letter to BS: Farmers can make wooden boards out of rice stubble

I am surprised that no one has put forward the idea of converting rice stubbles into heat-compacted wooden boards that can be used as walls by the poor in constructing their own houses. It is a widely used technology in the West. You can improve the urban physical environment and also improve shelter for the poor. I am sure many would like to finance such a project of conversion for the sake of common good. I wonder if anyone has considered the idea. I also saw a similar proposal from the US to study the possibility in Bhatinda.



Salem Sethuraman, Maryland

