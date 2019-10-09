Letter to BS: German renewable energy models a role model to India

This refers to “Largest exercise kicks off to integrate renewables” (October 9). Shreya Jai has beautifully explained the crucial — and so far not understood — function and importance of renewable energy management centres (REMCs). These centres are poised to play an important role in the overall energy business in the country. At 100gw generation capacity, renewables (essentially solar and wind) constitute nearly 25 per cent of our total installed capacity and it is of utmost importance that these “limited to some hours and seasonal” sources of clean and non-polluting energy are managed efficiently and integrated seamlessly with the national power grid. With our ambitious goal of reducing fossil energy to 50 per cent of the total by 2030, these REMCs will have to play a big role.



Germany, where renewable energy constitutes 85 per cent of the total generation, should be an excellent role model for us. It is fortuitous that GTZ of Germany is funding these REMCs. The Green Energy Corridor (GEC) aimed at transmitting, scheduling, forecasting and integrating renewable energy with the national grid is a key part of our fast changing energy landscape. The Central Electricity Authority’s initiative to set up a new division to look after the developments in renewables capacity addition and grid integration is also a welcome step. The 10 per cent year-on-year growth in production of renewables deserves to be applauded.

Krishan Kalra, Gurugram



