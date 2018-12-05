Letter to BS: Global trend reflects place name changes common in abroad

-
ALSO READ
Gold demand in India down around 7% in Q1 to 187 tonnes, says WGC
Tipping Point: Will gold shine again if the US Fed fails to hike rates?
Kerala floods: Gold demand to see big dent, old jewellery sales may rise
Buying, selling Paytm Gold is convenient, but is it worth investing in?
Pure gold gods, goddesses can go abroad freely as govt eases export norms
-
Place name changes are far more common abroad than the cursory reference to them in "Decoded" (December 5). Many newly independent countries reverted to their supposed original names from the colonial ones: Ghana from Gold Coast, Zimbabwe from Southern Rhodesia, Guyana from British Guiana, Sri Lanka from Ceylon, Myanmar from Burma are only a few such changes. Cities too have changed names: Christiania to Oslo, St Petersburg (Petrograd, Russia) to Leningrad and back to St Petersburg, Salisbury to Harare, Constantinople to Istanbul, Elisabethville to Lumumbashi, Lyallpur to Faisalabad, are among the many that readily come to mind. Most non-English speaking countries have retained original names and spellings of the country and main cities along with their anglicised names and spellings: Suomi and Finland, Bruxelles and Brussels, Roma and Rome, Alexandria and Iskandaria to name some. Yet many others have insisted on new spellings: Beijing for Peking, Guangdong for Canton, Almati for Alma Ata, are some examples of this insistence.
What do such name changes mean in reality and how do they affect the price of fish, as the rhetorical question goes? Nothing much, as the experience so far suggests. Not for nothing did the Bard pose the question, “What’s in a name”!
Shreekant Sambrani Baroda
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU