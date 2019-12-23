Letter to BS: Global trends paint a grim picture on women leadership

A propos “Where have all the bankers gone?” (December 23) by Tamal Bandyopadhyay, a variety of causes account for a decline in the number of bank managers in general and at the top in particular. One, this phenomenon is part of the global picture. Recent studies (covering India also) such as by leadership consulting firm DDI and market research firm Kantar contradict the general perception that globally are inching towards leadership roles. The reality is that they continue to be discouraged from assuming leadership roles — even progressive nations like the US and the UK are regressive in this regard.

Two, when the percentage of women in the workforce hovers at only over 20 per cent nationally, the intake in banks also remains lower because it is a part of the knowledge industry. Three, the banking industry does not rank high in the preference of women for employment and prospect of rural postings diminishes the preference further.

Y G Chouksey, Pune

