Letter to BS: Govt should introduce laws to protect personal information

This refers to the news article ‘RIL 3.0: Made-in-India 5G, affordable smartphones’ (July 16). Many global firms have invested in Jio in recent months. I think these investments are due to two main reasons – one, the large customer base that Jio has, and two, the lack of personal information law in India. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are already interconnected and now Google and Jio are also connected with them. All these have our personal information. We also know that WhatsApp is going to start its own e-payment system. Though the government hasn't approved it yet, after a while it might give the go-ahead. Already Facebook and other firms are accused of using users’ personal data for political campaigns. No one knows how else our personal data will be used. It is a big concern. The government should introduce laws to protect personal information.

Harshal Suresh Desale Pune



can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: The Editor, Business Standard,Nehru House,

4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg,

New Delhi 110 002 · Fax: (011) 23720201 ·

E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number