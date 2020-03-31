JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Crackdown in lockdown: Mamata pulls up officials over covid-19 preparations
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Help migrant workers survive the coronavirus crisis

Local authorities should persuade them to break their journey

Business Standard 

migrant workers
Migrant workers along with their family members wait to board buses to their respective villages, amid a nationwide lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Lal Quarter Bus Stand in New Delhi, Sunday | Photo: PTI

Due to the sudden nationwide lockdown, millions of daily wage workers are trekking back to their villages from big cities like Delhi, in some cases covering 200 to 300 km, in the sweltering heat of the summer. Having lost their jobs, they have no money or food. Local authorities should persuade them to break their journey, house them in vacant local schools or hostels and provide them with food and other basic amenities. They should also give them some living allowances. This will help them to survive the current crisis.

Rajendra Aneja Mumbai


Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Tue, March 31 2020. 00:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU