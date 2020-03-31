Letter to BS: Help migrant workers survive the coronavirus crisis

-
Due to the sudden nationwide lockdown, millions of daily wage workers are trekking back to their villages from big cities like Delhi, in some cases covering 200 to 300 km, in the sweltering heat of the summer. Having lost their jobs, they have no money or food. Local authorities should persuade them to break their journey, house them in vacant local schools or hostels and provide them with food and other basic amenities. They should also give them some living allowances. This will help them to survive the current crisis.
Rajendra Aneja Mumbai
