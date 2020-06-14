Letter to BS: Hospitality sector needs primary and generous succour.

-
The hospitality sector is the most vulnerable in terms of instant loss of maximum employment and hence deserves serious attention in this time economic rebuild. The travel bug is helpless against Covid. Without enthusiastic and extensive travel, the hospitality sector will be in a coma. And that requires a level of safety assurance that is not yet in sight. The hotel and tourism industry has static assets to maintain as opposed to travel that has assets highly vulnerable to prolonged disuse. Thus, they require the primary and generous succour. France and Germany have put in massive outlays to their national airlines. Unless a concerted and global approach to aviation is adopted by all nations, the travel industry cannot be animated. Perhaps we may find a solution for Covid earlier than the resuscitation of travel per se.
The impetus for movement of people is related to industrial and business activity .Hence a huge stimulus spending on large infra projects, public housing and micro, small and medium enterprises is a must. Unlike the 2008 economic crisis where financial arteries were damaged, the Covid has punctured blood vessels of every economic organ.
R Narayanan Navi Mumbai
