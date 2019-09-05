Letter to BS: India needs a government which gives freedom to people

This refers to “Strong government, weak reform” (SWOT, September 5) by Kanika Datta. India needs a government which gives to people — even from the rhetoric from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh. Is it possible? The answer is yes, provided all the dogmas of so-called glorious history to the Nehruvian thinking are kept in cold storage and the focus is kept on the present times.



The government should be so strong that it has the courage to leave people alone and free. The government should get out of the banking sector, agriculture, aviation and so on so forth completely. That requires courage and India needs such a courageous government. The government should have the courage to pursue policies even if it is defeated in the state as well as the national elections. India needs strong government which helps people feel free.

Chandrashekhar G Ranade, Washington DC

