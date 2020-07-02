Letter to BS: India should detach itself from China-led blocs

This refers to the editorial “New rules of the game” (July 1). The editorial discusses certain important points that India shou­ld be mindful of in its fight against the Chinese aggression. Many experts be­li­eve that the current Chinese build-up at the Line of Actual Control is quite un­pre­cedented, posing a real threat to India. China’s nefarious design is out in the open now. As these are extraordinary ti­mes, the response of the government mu­st also be out of the ordinary. Hence, this ban on 59 Chinese apps. But as rightly pointed out in the editorial, uncertainty prevails over its implementation and the road ahead. But the message is conveyed loud and clear: India would not take it lying down and retaliate with full force both on and off the battle field.

Further, as pointed out in the editorial, India should detach itself from China-led blocs. Little purpose would be served by being part of BRICS and Shanghai Co­operation Organisation, particularly the latter, if China doesn’t mend its ways. Finally, economic isolation of China may also hurt us in some ways, but this will be a small price to pay if it paves the way to a self-reliant India.

Sanjeev Kumar Singh Jabalpur



