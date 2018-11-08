Letter to BS: India should not succumb to Donald Trump's pressure

The editorial “Dealing with Iran” (November 6) is fabulous. The US announcement to temporarily waive eight countries including India from sanctions is not only a great relief but also provides a chance to get over the financial crisis it is undergoing. The further increase in crude oil will put the share markets down and also increase commodity prices causing distress to the common man. India should not succumb to the US pressure and stand firm to protect its interest. All-out effort should be made to frame strong opinions among the affected countries such as China, South Korea and Japan and put pressure on the US to extend the waiver.

P S Mukhopadhyay Nagpur

