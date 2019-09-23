Letter to BS: Indian Railways to adopt HOG system to save power cost

In a game-changing move, the has shifted from the end-on generation system (EOG) to the head-on generation system (HOG) in trains having LHB rakes. This is an initiative taken by the national transporter to become more eco- and passenger-friendly. The system makes use of overhead electric supply to supply power to all the coaches of the train and puts a full-stop to LHB rake trains requiring two power cars for supplying power to the entire train. This is eco-friendly because now only one silent generator car will be used and the power from this car will be used only during emergency.

In the place of the second power car one luggage-cum-guard cum divyang compartment will be attached thereby accommodating more parcel and passengers especially the physically-challenged. This car has been developed in such a way that it will have the capability to convert power from the overhead cable supply for the entire train. The move from EOG to HOG is definitely going to reduce high expenditure cost, lessen noise and air pollution and will be a boon to passengers.

M Pradyu, Kannur

