Letter to BS: It is time Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is shown the door

While one would wish one had the eloquence, the punch, panache and flair of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, he should be wary of making gaffes as he has consistently been doing, putting his party on the back foot with corresponding political benefit accruing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. His latest dig at a chaiwala becoming prime minister and attributing such a rise to our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is one amongst many of his highly indiscreet and inelegant statements. Another one was the “scorpion sitting on a shivling... ”comment. For quite some time, the expelled Congressman Mani Shankar Aiyar was also helping Modi with his tasteless comments against the Prime Minister. Tharoor is more than filling the void created by Aiyar’s curious absence. One wonders what compels the Congress leadership to continue to put up with such political lightweights causing serious damage to the party. It is time Tharoor is shown the door.
S K Choudhury, Bengaluru
