Letter to BS: It is time Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is shown the door

While one would wish one had the eloquence, the punch, panache and flair of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, he should be wary of making gaffes as he has consistently been doing, putting his party on the back foot with corresponding political benefit accruing to and the His latest dig at a chaiwala becoming prime minister and attributing such a rise to our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is one amongst many of his highly indiscreet and inelegant statements. Another one was the “scorpion sitting on a shivling... ”comment. For quite some time, the expelled was also helping Modi with his tasteless comments against the Prime Minister. is more than filling the void created by Aiyar’s curious absence. One wonders what compels the Congress leadership to continue to put up with such political lightweights causing serious damage to the party. It is time is shown the door.

S K Choudhury, Bengaluru

