Letter to BS: Jayant Sinha garlanding lynching convicts is indefensible

-
ALSO READ
Garlanding bigotry
Lynching upsurge: At least 18 people killed in 8 states since May 23
Facing govt ire over lynchings, WhatsApp says it alone can't stop rumours
Jharkhand: BJP leader, 10 others get life-term for lynching Muslim trader
Drones, helicopters to create billion air trips in India soon: Jayant Sinha
-
This refers to your editorial ‘Garlanding bigotry’ (July 10). Every time a politician is released on bail in a corruption or criminal case, his/her supporters celebrate the event by garlanding their leader, bursting crackers and even firing from guns. Though wrong, such actions may be explained away as those of emotional and over-enthusiastic supporters of the leader concerned.
But the action of union minister Jayant Sinha garlanding the convicts released on bail in a lynching case is totally indefensible. The minister’s gesture sends out wrong signals to the public and may embolden the fringe elements into taking the law into their own hands. Article 19(2) of the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and expression to all Indian citizens, but the same is subject to several restrictions, including "defamation and incitement to offences".
V Jayaraman, Chennai
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU