Letter to BS: Kudos to Bajaj for launching an e-scooter ahead of schedule

This refers to “E-scooters: Bajaj makes first move” (October 17). Bajaj Auto was a front-runner in the scooter segment till the late nineties. Kudos to them for coming out with an electric variant of a two-wheeler well ahead of schedule. The icing on the cake is that it named the variant Chetak, an iconic scooter brand, which the company built decades back. It still has a nostalgic feeling, especially, among the people in their 40s and 50s. Since pricing is a critical component for any product — and the e-scooter is not an exception — it is good to know Rajiv Bajaj is patient enough to not stress on his bottom line from day one of the product's launch.
Since greener fuel and clean energy is the future, patience is key and gradually, once the market accepts this technology and becomes part of the ecosystem, there will not be any looking back for Mr Bajaj or any other competitor who forays into this segment. We all know that the first mover advantage is a huge advantage to have for any manufacturer and that is where Mr Bajaj has played his trump card well. Now the big task for the government is to provide the necessary infrastructure for such vehicles to run on the roads smoothly. The hard work of Bajaj Auto should not go vain.
Bal Govind, Noida
