Letter to BS: Level of the water table varies from place to place in India

This refers to “Making dam water reach the farmer” (June 21). The geographical terrain, geological condition sand hydrological requirements vary from place to place in a vast country like India and distribution of water should be made according to the requirements of the local environment. Covering both the geographical and local requirements while considering construction of dams is very important as the level of the water table varies from place to place.
C Gopinath Nair, Kochi
