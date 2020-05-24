Letter to BS: Lockdown needs to be lifted urgently to kick-start economy

JUST IN
This refers to “The Stanford Prison Experiment” by Naushad Forbes (May 21). Authorities need to take his views seriously. Today, the trade and logistics flexibility ushered in by the goods and services tax mechanism has been pushed back by a few years owing to the varied and vehement implementation of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Every panchayat, mandal, town, district and state is behaving as if it was a state in itself. By delegating the civil and commercial movements to the utter discretion of police on the street, we have created an arrangement which gives rise to a different kind of anarchy. The lockdown needs to be lifted with same level of urgency that was visible when the nation went about implementing it. Otherwise, kick-starting the economy is likely to be long-drawn affair.

Ganga Narayan Rath Hyderabad

First Published: Sun, May 24 2020. 21:09 IST

