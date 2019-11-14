Letter to BS: Maharashtra politics has warnings for regional parties

Apropos "Political circus" (November 14), it’s no surprise that the Centre has used its power to get a longer window to manipulate a majority. It is a shame that while the BJP and the fought elections together and got the required mandate to run the government, voters have been left in limbo as the two are fighting and don't want to share power as agreed before the elections. It is obvious that the BJP, having got more seats than the Shiv Sena, is attempting to arm-twist the latter to expand its base. What is happening in Maharashtra is a warning signal for other regional parties and in particular, dynasties. The AIADMK in Tamil Nadu should understand that if the BJP can attempt to junk its oldest ideological partner for the sake of power, it can do the same to regional parties and that it will no longer be a “Congress-mukt” but a “vipaksh-mukt” Bharat before 2024.

N Nagarajan, Secunderabad

