JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Data protection laws not means to promote surveillance

The year of deals
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Make voting foolproof by inducting blockchain technology

Since we are living in a constantly changing world, we should use technology as much as possible and use the advantages that blockchain-based voting offers

Business Standard 

election, voting
Photo: Shutterstock

This refers to "An avoidable move" (February 24). Data protection is a sensitive and a critical issue and must not be compromised at all. Having said that, all efforts must be made to strengthen the democratic process of voting. Thus whenever EVM functioning is challenged, even if without much proof, it is always better to make the whole process as foolproof as possible. Since we are living in a constantly changing world, we should use technology as much as possible and use the advantages that blockchain-based voting offers. On top of this list of advantages would be the convenience of voters to vote even while away from his or her place. In a country where even 60 per cent polling is considered great, it will surely change the way voting happens. Keeping data sensitivity in mind, blockchain technology must be brought into voting.

Bal Govind, Noida

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Mon, February 24 2020. 21:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU