Letter to BS: Make voting foolproof by inducting blockchain technology

This refers to "An avoidable move" (February 24). Data protection is a sensitive and a critical issue and must not be compromised at all. Having said that, all efforts must be made to strengthen the democratic process of Thus whenever EVM functioning is challenged, even if without much proof, it is always better to make the whole process as foolproof as possible. Since we are living in a constantly changing world, we should use technology as much as possible and use the advantages that blockchain-based offers. On top of this list of advantages would be the convenience of voters to vote even while away from his or her place. In a country where even 60 per cent polling is considered great, it will surely change the way happens. Keeping data sensitivity in mind, technology must be brought into voting.

Bal Govind, Noida

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number