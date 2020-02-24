Letter to BS: Make voting foolproof by inducting blockchain technology

-
This refers to "An avoidable move" (February 24). Data protection is a sensitive and a critical issue and must not be compromised at all. Having said that, all efforts must be made to strengthen the democratic process of voting. Thus whenever EVM functioning is challenged, even if without much proof, it is always better to make the whole process as foolproof as possible. Since we are living in a constantly changing world, we should use technology as much as possible and use the advantages that blockchain-based voting offers. On top of this list of advantages would be the convenience of voters to vote even while away from his or her place. In a country where even 60 per cent polling is considered great, it will surely change the way voting happens. Keeping data sensitivity in mind, blockchain technology must be brought into voting.
Bal Govind, Noida
