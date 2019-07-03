Letter to BS: MNREGA workers can change water scarcity scenario in India

This refers to “Rural job scheme to pump Rs 15,000 crore into Jal Shakti” (July 3). It is heartening to see MGNREGs workers being part of the flagship development scheme. It would be ideal if all the workers come together through the efforts of NGOs and CSR sponsored corporates, and are made aware about the save water mission.

It is also vital to distribute messages on their mobiles or hand over pictorial books to familiarise them with the resurrection of water bodies of their regions. We are all aware of the water crisis; once these workers are shown the ways to harvest water and the tricks of desalination, not only will MGNREGs workers get specialisation in water saving techniques but they will be absorbed on contract in nearby fields, farms and agriculture belts. We need to make videos of successful MGNREG projects and circulate on their mobiles praising their contributions.

When the humble milk producers of Anand, Gujarat, could revolutionise milk production in India, there is no reason why these warriors can’t change the water scarcity scenario in India.



N K Bakshi , Vadodara





