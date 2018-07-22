Letter to BS: Modi govt defeats no confidence motion in Lok Sabha

-
-
With reference to the report “Modi govt defeats no confidence motion in Lok Sabha amid hug and drama (July 21)”, by hugging PM Narendra Modi and then winking at a colleague, Rahul Gandhi forgot that freedom of speech and expression is important but is also circumscribed for maintaining order and decorum.
V Jayaraman Chennai
