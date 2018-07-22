Letter to BS: Modi govt defeats no confidence motion in Lok Sabha

With reference to the report “Modi govt defeats no confidence motion in Lok Sabha amid hug and drama (July 21)”, by hugging PM Narendra Modi and then winking at a colleague, Rahul Gandhi forgot that freedom of speech and expression is important but is also circumscribed for maintaining order and decorum.

V Jayaraman Chennai

