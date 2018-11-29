Letter to BS: Modicare focuses on basic health care in first two months

This refers to “ focuses on basic in first 2 months” (November 27). It is quite heartening to note that the implementation of Ayushman Bharat, announced in the general Budget 2018-19, has started in right earnest. A lot of scepticism was expressed from various quarters over the conceptualisation and funding of this scheme. The government of India must be complimented for fulfilling its word in time. In a scheme as big as this one, numerous issues will come up which need to be resolved. I sincerely hope that the success of this scheme will pave the way for many more such mass benefit schemes in the social sector.

Sanjeev Kumar Singh, Jabalpur

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number