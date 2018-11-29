Letter to BS: Modicare focuses on basic health care in first two months

-
-
This refers to “Modicare focuses on basic health care in first 2 months” (November 27). It is quite heartening to note that the implementation of Ayushman Bharat, announced in the general Budget 2018-19, has started in right earnest. A lot of scepticism was expressed from various quarters over the conceptualisation and funding of this scheme. The government of India must be complimented for fulfilling its word in time. In a health care scheme as big as this one, numerous issues will come up which need to be resolved. I sincerely hope that the success of this scheme will pave the way for many more such mass benefit schemes in the social sector.
Sanjeev Kumar Singh, Jabalpur
